For the first time in Vietnam, the number of Starred restaurants reaches double digits - a milestone that reflects the country's rapid ascent as a world-class gastronomic destination.

In its fourth edition, the 2026 MICHELIN Guide selection in Vietnam reveals a total of 193 establishments, including 11 One MICHELIN Star (2 new), 72 Bib Gourmand (11 new), and 110 MICHELIN Selected (9 new).

ONVIT (Hanoi) becomes the first Korean contemporary restaurant in Vietnam awarded One MICHELIN Star.

The 2026 edition is unveiled at Ascott Tay Ho, Hanoi, as the MICHELIN Guide marks 100 years of the Star, first awarded in 1926.

ONVIT (Hanoi): The first Korean restaurant in Vietnam awarded One MICHELIN Star, showcasing an upscale Korean–Vietnamese tasting menu in a tranquil setting where fresh local ingredients meet the traditions of Chef Joon Huk Chi's Korean heritage.

(Hanoi): The first Korean restaurant in Vietnam awarded One MICHELIN Star, showcasing an upscale Korean–Vietnamese tasting menu in a tranquil setting where fresh local ingredients meet the traditions of Chef Joon Huk Chi's Korean heritage. Upstairs (Ho Chi Minh City): An intimate four-table spot above a wine bar, offering Chef Hiệp Trương's modern Vietnamese tasting menu rooted in Central traditions. These two newly awarded restaurants join retaining One MICHEIN Star recipients: Gia, Hibana by Koki, Tầm Vị (Hanoi); Long Trieu, Ănăn Saigon, Akuna, CieL, CoCo Dining (Ho Chi Minh City); and La Maison 1888 (Da Nang).



These two newly awarded restaurants join retaining One MICHEIN Star recipients:(Hanoi);(Ho Chi Minh City); and(Da Nang).

Bánh Cuốn Gia Truyền Thanh Vân (Hang Ga Street) : Open since 1973 in the heart of the Old Quarter, this family-run spot specialises in bánh cuốn, keeping alive a craft passed down through generations. Everything is made from scratch using traditional methods, resulting in rice rolls that are thin, delicate and soft. The family-recipe dipping sauce strikes a pleasing balance of salty, sweet and sour flavors. Fillings include pork, shrimp and chicken, with extra toppings available.

: Open since 1973 in the heart of the Old Quarter, this family-run spot specialises in bánh cuốn, keeping alive a craft passed down through generations. Everything is made from scratch using traditional methods, resulting in rice rolls that are thin, delicate and soft. The family-recipe dipping sauce strikes a pleasing balance of salty, sweet and sour flavors. Fillings include pork, shrimp and chicken, with extra toppings available. Mammom: This kitchen pays homage to the traditional home cooking of Vietnamese mothers. The chef brings a decade of experience to bear in a repertoire of nearly 100 dishes covering southern, central and northern specialities, each gently cooked with authentic seasonings that preserves their rustic character. A standout is the clam broth, brightened with tomato and pineapple, and the clams are deliciously tender, with sweet and sour flavors expertly balanced.

This kitchen pays homage to the traditional home cooking of Vietnamese mothers. The chef brings a decade of experience to bear in a repertoire of nearly 100 dishes covering southern, central and northern specialities, each gently cooked with authentic seasonings that preserves their rustic character. A standout is the clam broth, brightened with tomato and pineapple, and the clams are deliciously tender, with sweet and sour flavors expertly balanced. Phở Hà Hàng Hòm: A no-frills phở gà spot on Hang Hom Street, this eatery has earned loyal fans with its rich, satisfying bowls. Native fowl is gently simmered to retain a chewy tenderness, and paired with rice noodles, herbs and steaming hot broth. Xôi gà – sticky rice with chicken and extras like egg or gizzards – is also popular and often sells out early.

Bánh Canh Cua Bà Ba: Tucked away down an alley, this compact shop with indoor and outdoor seating is a local favorite. The menu focuses on a single dish: bánh canh cua, a vivid orange crab rice noodle soup – in a smaller bowl for one or claypot for sharing. With a zesty green chilli-lime sauce on the side, the silky broth is generously filled with fish cakes, crab leg meat and egg ribbons.

Tucked away down an alley, this compact shop with indoor and outdoor seating is a local favorite. The menu focuses on a single dish: bánh canh cua, a vivid orange crab rice noodle soup – in a smaller bowl for one or claypot for sharing. With a zesty green chilli-lime sauce on the side, the silky broth is generously filled with fish cakes, crab leg meat and egg ribbons. Bánh Cuốn Tây Hồ 127: This once-humble hawker is now an iconic two-storey shop known for its delicate rice paper rolls. Made to order beside the open kitchen, they boast balanced, traditional flavors, such as pork and jicama, and vegetarian options.

This once-humble hawker is now an iconic two-storey shop known for its delicate rice paper rolls. Made to order beside the open kitchen, they boast balanced, traditional flavors, such as pork and jicama, and vegetarian options. Bún Riêu Yến: Set on a bustling street corner, the star of this modest eatery is bún riêu: rice noodles (thin, thick or flat) in a tomato and crab broth. The mildly spicy, naturally sweet broth has good depth and pairs well with generous toppings of fresh whelk meat and minced pork that soaks up the broth.

Set on a bustling street corner, the star of this modest eatery is bún riêu: rice noodles (thin, thick or flat) in a tomato and crab broth. The mildly spicy, naturally sweet broth has good depth and pairs well with generous toppings of fresh whelk meat and minced pork that soaks up the broth. Chị Mơ: Phở is the highlight of this restaurant: with a choice of three full-bodied broths, it is made with fresh bones and simmered for 24 hours. Grilled bagrid catfish with crispy rice crackers and umami shrimp paste brings balance, complexity and smoky, textured depth.

Phở is the highlight of this restaurant: with a choice of three full-bodied broths, it is made with fresh bones and simmered for 24 hours. Grilled bagrid catfish with crispy rice crackers and umami shrimp paste brings balance, complexity and smoky, textured depth. La Lola: With its bold burnt-orange façade and playful interior of tiled floors and velvet chairs, this vibrant spot delivers Mediterranean charm with a youthful twist. Chef Julio Gomez puts a local twist on classic flavors, in dishes such as gambas al ajillo – plump Vietnamese prawns in aromatic chilli-garlic oil – and a tender and well-seared Ibérico pork steak.

Bà Vui: This enduring local favorite keeps a tight focus, serving just two items: bún gà and xôi gà. The deeply flavored clear chicken broth is lifted by light, refreshing acidity and a subtle touch of black pepper. Served warm, the sticky rice is topped with a mix of tender pulled chicken, pickled onions and a generous handful of fried shallots – and portion sizes are hearty and satisfying.

This enduring local favorite keeps a tight focus, serving just two items: bún gà and xôi gà. The deeply flavored clear chicken broth is lifted by light, refreshing acidity and a subtle touch of black pepper. Served warm, the sticky rice is topped with a mix of tender pulled chicken, pickled onions and a generous handful of fried shallots – and portion sizes are hearty and satisfying. Bánh Bèo - Bánh Đập: This humble shop focuses on just two affordable dishes: bánh bèo and bánh đập. The steamed rice cakes arrive in sets of five, the tender bases topped with a rich pork and wood ear sauce, finished with shallots and peanuts. Made to order, the subtly tangy bánh đập pairs crisp rice crackers with a soft rice wrapper; the accompanying sauce strikes a balance of sweet, salty and fermented notes.

This humble shop focuses on just two affordable dishes: bánh bèo and bánh đập. The steamed rice cakes arrive in sets of five, the tender bases topped with a rich pork and wood ear sauce, finished with shallots and peanuts. Made to order, the subtly tangy bánh đập pairs crisp rice crackers with a soft rice wrapper; the accompanying sauce strikes a balance of sweet, salty and fermented notes. Lê Gia Khang (Ngũ Hành Sơn): This shop specialising in Huế-style bún bò makes its robust, savory broth fresh every day. Pick from four toppings including the signature xí quách: the large L-shaped beef bone lends deep flavor and a wealth of textures – meat, cartilage and fatty edges.

MÀU: Tucked beneath the trees of a historic Hanoi street corner, this gastro wine bar offers à la carte dishes and a chef's menu, where the food sees modern style balanced with Asian flavors, including subtle Vietnamese notes.

Tucked beneath the trees of a historic Hanoi street corner, this gastro wine bar offers à la carte dishes and a chef's menu, where the food sees modern style balanced with Asian flavors, including subtle Vietnamese notes. Phở Gà Huyền Hương: The concise menu focuses on deeply satisfying bowls of phở. The chicken broth is rich and hearty, offering depth. A beef option provides an equally robust alternative.

The concise menu focuses on deeply satisfying bowls of phở. The chicken broth is rich and hearty, offering depth. A beef option provides an equally robust alternative. ZAO: This lively, laid-back restaurant combines global flair and Vietnamese roots, as the Hanoi-born chef is a returnee from a career abroad. Dishes such as tomato bingsu – heirloom cherry tomatoes, buffalo cheese and lime-basil granita – set the tone, alongside razor clam pâté or salmon with baby sprouts for a zingy, refreshing start.

Apero: Opened in 2022, the open kitchen turns out unpretentious Italian fare, with pasta as a highlight. Try the rich and creamy carbonara with crispy bacon and parmesan, and save room for the house-made tiramisu.

Opened in 2022, the open kitchen turns out unpretentious Italian fare, with pasta as a highlight. Try the rich and creamy carbonara with crispy bacon and parmesan, and save room for the house-made tiramisu. NÔM: Nôm's tasting menu unfolds as a thoughtful journey through Vietnam's culinary heritage, moving from the north to central regions, ending with a southern-inspired dessert. Familiar dishes are reworked with finesse – think elegant, complex Huế-style beef noodle soup, or rich fish soup lifted by herb oil and caviar. Each floor reflects a different part of Vietnam, just like the menu.

Nôm's tasting menu unfolds as a thoughtful journey through Vietnam's culinary heritage, moving from the north to central regions, ending with a southern-inspired dessert. Familiar dishes are reworked with finesse – think elegant, complex Huế-style beef noodle soup, or rich fish soup lifted by herb oil and caviar. Each floor reflects a different part of Vietnam, just like the menu. Quán ăn Ngự Bình: Opened decades ago, this modest spot serving Huế comfort food in a casual, welcoming setting has a loyal following. The bún bò Huế features tender beef in a light and soothing soup; bánh bèo and nem nướng are ordered by nearly every table.

Opened decades ago, this modest spot serving Huế comfort food in a casual, welcoming setting has a loyal following. The bún bò Huế features tender beef in a light and soothing soup; bánh bèo and nem nướng are ordered by nearly every table. Sono: Opened in 2022, Chef Kiên Phan blends traditional and modern, crafting dishes that reflect a deep respect for Vietnamese culture. The à la carte menu revolves around the grill, and each tasting menu has its own theme.

Opened in 2022, Chef Kiên Phan blends traditional and modern, crafting dishes that reflect a deep respect for Vietnamese culture. The à la carte menu revolves around the grill, and each tasting menu has its own theme. Tales by Chapter: Vietnam's first zero-waste, plant-based fine dining concept, this serene villa setting serves seasonal tasting menus based on local produce, rooftop-grown herbs and fermentation. Diners can see dishes being crafted at the chef's counter, such as corn pie tee – crisp cups of soy-corn purée, charred kernels, kimchi and fermented chili – and chewy porcini-filled rice dumpling cake in a reimagined bánh bột lọc.

Dì Hoa (Hòa Cường): Run by a husband-and-wife team for over 30 years, Dì Hoa serves Da Nang-style rice paper snacks – khô and ướt – with various toppings. Their khô trứng, often described as "Vietnamese pizza", is a standout: thin yellow rice paper with quail eggs, pâté, pork floss and shallots is grilled until crisp.

The MICHELIN Guide Opening of the Year Award

New to the 2026 edition, the MICHELIN Guide Opening of the Year Award is given to individuals and teams for the successful opening of a dining venue over the past 12 months, with a creative degustation concept and a cuisine approach which has had an impact on the local gastronomic scene. This year's award is presented to Chef Chris Fong of NÔM in Ho Chi Minh City. Derived from ancient Vietnamese script, NÔM seamlessly blends Vietnam's history and culture through innovative culinary classics and "mini-museums" of traditional crafts, offering an immersive journey across the nation's rich gastronomic heritage.





The MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award

The MICHELIN Guide Sommelier Award

The MICHELIN Guide Service Award

The MICHELIN Guide Hanoi | Ho Chi Minh City | Da Nang 2026 at a glance:



11 One MICHELIN Star (2 new) 72 Bib Gourmand (11 new) 3 MICHELIN Green Star (1 new) 110 MICHELIN Selected (9 new)

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HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2026 - Michelin officially unveiled the 2026 restaurant selection of the MICHELIN Guide Hanoi | Ho Chi Minh City | Da Nang at The Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi on June 4, 2026. Now in its fourth edition, this year's selection also celebrates at a moment of exceptional significance.The MICHELIN Guide awarded its first restaurant Stars in 1926 - one that would go on to shape the way the world eats, travels and celebrates excellence at the table. Over the decades, that legacy has travelled far and discovered new gastronomic experiences, expanding the boundaries of what excellent dining can mean. The ceremony in Vietnam today joins the celebration of this milestone, marking the 100year since the first Star was awarded.The newly released restaurant selection showcasesestablishments, featuringOne MICHELIN Star (2 new),Bib Gourmand (11 new),MICHELIN Selected (9 New), alongsiderestaurants in the MICHELIN Green Star community (1 new). New additions include 7 from Hanoi (1 One MICHELIN Star, 3 Bib Gourmand, 3 MICHELIN Selected), 11 from Ho Chi Minh City (1 One MICHELIN Star, 5 Bib Gourmand, 5 MICHELIN Selected) and 4 from Da Nang (3 Bib Gourmand and 1 MICHELIN Selected). One Ho Chi Minh City restaurant newly joins the MICHELIN Green Star community for its inspiring commitment to zero-waste philosophy and plant-based gastronomy.Most significantly, this marks the first time in the Guide's four-year history in Vietnam that the number of Starred restaurants has reached double digits: a clear sign that Vietnam's culinary world is entering a new level of excellence. Behind that achievement is a generation of culinary talent whose ambition and identity have never been more sharply defined.said11 restaurants are awarded One MICHELIN Star this year, marking the first time the total has surpassed single-digit since the MICHELIN Guide arrived in Vietnam. Two newcomers bring a perspective that adds new depth to Vietnam's Starred dining scene:The MICHELIN Green Star editorially highlights restaurants that, among the MICHELIN Guide selection, have inspired and impressed Inspectors with their committed vision for the future of gastronomy.This year,(Ho Chi Minh City) is the newest restaurant to join the MICHELIN Green Star community recognized for its rigorous zero-waste philosophy and its seasonal, plant-based menu sourced from a partner eco-farm in Da Lat[PS1] and the restaurant's own rooftop garden. The kitchen transforms trimmings through creative fermentation into mushroom garum and corn koji, while organic by-products are composted back into the soil. Guests are invited into this closed-loop system through interactive installations and a seed-matching game, making the connection between dining and environment impossible to ignore.The 2026 Bib Gourmand list grows to 72 establishments, with 11 new entries showcasing establishments that our Inspectors consider good quality cooking for good value. The New Bib Gourmand entries include:In addition to Starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants, the MICHELIN Guide Inspectors recommend eateries whose high-quality cuisine simply won them over. This year's selection of 110 establishments with 9 new additions spans the full spectrum of Vietnam's dining landscape. Whether a decades-old local favorite or a newly opened international table, each has earned its place through one shared quality: food worth seeking out.The MICHELIN Guide Special Awards recognize the individuals whose passion and professionalism elevate the entire dining experience. This year's recipients reflect a broader shift the Inspectors have witnessed across Vietnam: a new generation of hospitality professionals is rising - in the kitchen, on the floor, and behind the wine list - combining international standards with a deeply personal connection to Vietnamese culture.Hashtag: #Michelin

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