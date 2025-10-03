Zayed Authority for People of Determination has launched its 2026 strategy, in line with the vision of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, during an extended staff meeting.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said the strategy marks a milestone in the Authority’s work, focusing on empowering People of Determination through social, educational and professional integration, and by fostering partnerships to sustain services and advance Abu Dhabi’s goal of an inclusive society.

He stressed that the authority, guided by the leadership’s directives, will work with government entities, the private sector and civil society to develop initiatives that support families of People of Determination, promote equal opportunities and expand participation across all fields.

The strategy is built on four main areas: providing comprehensive and integrated care and education through inclusive programmes for People of Determination and their families; promoting vocational training and employment to ensure access to jobs and financial independence; enhancing community engagement by involving People of Determination in cultural, social and sports activities alongside awareness and family support; and strengthening institutional competitiveness by developing human capital, optimising resources and investing in innovation and partnerships.

The 2026 strategic priorities include maintaining services and ongoing initiatives while reviewing mandates and structure, expanding care and rehabilitation programmes, strengthening vocational training to support the independence of People of Determination, engaging families and the wider community, raising awareness of their rights and capabilities, and developing human resources while advancing innovation and partnerships to ensure sustainable, high-quality services.

The authority affirmed that the strategy is underpinned by precise governance mechanisms to monitor performance and measure indicators, thereby enhancing transparency and ensuring the achievement of desired outcomes. It also incorporates institutional flexibility and risk management to guarantee service continuity and ongoing quality improvement.