Muscat: The "Ateen Square" events in Salalah, organised by Dhofar Municipality as part of the Dhofar Khareef Season 2025, have opened. The square, which is an integrated tourist, entertainment, and cultural destination that attracts citizens, residents, and visitors to the governorate, will continue to remain open until August 31.

This year, "Ateen Square" has a new look, combining entertainment, arts, culture, and shopping, amidst an interactive atmosphere that meets the aspirations of various segments of society, especially families and youth.

The daily events include a variety of entertainment shows, including environmentally friendly fireworks displays and drone shows that illuminate the skies of the Ateen Plain with innovative visual effects. The "Galaxy" show, featuring space costumes and interactive lights, is also featured, as is the "Crew Show," a show inspired by the international program "Got Talent," which combines acrobatic movements and exciting athletic performances.

Ateen Square also features innovative artistic performances, including the "Emoji Show," which presents 20 emojis in a fun, interactive way. It also features shadow and fantasy shows featuring international artistic groups, including the Mexican Latin Band and the Arjola Band. Folklore performances organised by UNESCO feature diverse international cultural participation.

Daily carnival events include the "Music Carnival," featuring European bands, the "European Carnival," presented by Russian bands with oriental musical performances, the "Hundred Carnival," featuring 100 participants with diverse performances, the "Peter Carnival," featuring a female dancing troupe, the "Hot Air Balloon Carnival," featuring innovative costumes in the shape of balloons and the "Glowing Balloon Carnival," a light-based version of the hot air balloon show.

The square also hosts the largest inflatable amusement park for children in the Sultanate of Oman, providing a safe and enjoyable entertainment environment under the supervision of specialized teams to ensure child safety.

A highlight of the events is the "Culture and Literature Street," which offers visitors the opportunity to interact with a number of writers, poets, and visual artists through workshops and live artistic simulations that enhance the cultural scene.

This year, the main stage of Ateen Square features a design inspired by the mountainous nature of Dhofar Governorate. It features a towering mountain, supported by modern display technologies including laser effects, interactive screens, and waterfalls, providing an integrated platform for visual and artistic performances.

Ateen Square also features dedicated areas for displaying local women's products, including perfumes, incense, and clothing with a modern heritage style. This supports entrepreneurs from small and medium enterprises and enhances the role of women in economic activity.

It is worth noting that these diverse events contribute to consolidating Ateen Square's position as one of the most prominent landmarks of the Dhofar Autumn Season 2025, offering an integrated tourism, cultural, and entertainment experience that enriches the governorate's social, tourism, and economic activity.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).