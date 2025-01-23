DAVOS — The Saudi delegation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 emphasized the importance of global cooperation and dialogue to address the pressing challenges of a fragmented world.

Led by key ministers, the delegation outlined Saudi Arabia’s transformative initiatives and their impact on global progress.

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan underscored the need for unity in addressing global challenges.

“When we prioritize the greater good over narrow interests, we can work toward something that delivers for all of us. Despite the difficult challenges ahead, I remain hopeful that the global community will focus on solving problems together,” he said.

Highlighting the need for resilience in global trade, Dr. Majid Al-Qassabi, Minister of Commerce, stressed: “We need a new global trade framework and alternative sources of supply to mitigate risks from high-risk regions.”

Saudi Vision 2030’s transformative agenda was highlighted by Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism.

“We are unlocking all sectors, including travel and tourism. With new destinations, airports, airlines, and an end-to-end tourism experience, Saudi Arabia is reshaping the global tourism landscape,” he stated.

On climate action, Adel Al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Envoy for Climate, outlined the Kingdom’s regional efforts.

“The Middle East Green Initiative unites 22 countries to adopt a circular carbon economy approach and tackle critical environmental issues,” he said.

Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan highlighted Saudi Arabia’s commitment to peace and stability in the region.

“Saudi Arabia has focused on de-escalation through real actions, strengthening stability and fostering growth. These efforts have proven successful and will continue to bear fruit,” he affirmed.

Abdullah Al-Swaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, spoke about Saudi Arabia’s strides in AI development.

“The Kingdom has laid the foundations for AI advancements and is collaborating with global partners to create inclusive, innovative, and impactful AI solutions for all,” he noted.

Bandar Al-Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, highlighted the Kingdom’s industrial potential.

“We have transformed a desert into the world’s largest industrial city, which now exports petrochemicals globally,” he said.

Faisal Al-Ibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning, emphasized the need to diversify economic growth.

“To reduce reliance on oil, we must create a dynamic space for private sector growth, ensuring sustainable economic development in the long term,” he stated. — SG

