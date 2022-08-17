AJMAN - A report by the Department of Municipality and Planning in Ajman revealed that the value of construction contracts in the emirate exceeded AED2.1 billion in the first half of 2022, higher than during the same period in the two previous years.

In 2020, construction contracts were valued at AED800 million, and AED900 million in 2021.

Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Department, stressed that construction contracts in the emirate rose in value by 11 percent compared to the two previous years, underscoring the confidence of residents and project owners.

Eng. Khalifa Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of the Buildings Administration at the Department, said construction licences registered an increase in the first half of 2022, amounting to 2,376 compared to 2,187 in 2021 and 1,659 in 2020.