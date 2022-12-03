LONDON - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed Friday, via phone, with the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani deepening defense and economic cooperation.

According to a statement by the UK Premiership, they discussed deepening UK-Qatari defense collaboration, highlighting the importance of developing strategic partnership in the face of global and regional threats, including Russiaآ’s invasion of Ukraine.

The leaders also welcomed the strong trade and investment relationship between the UK and Qatar, built on solid economic foundations.

They agreed to continue to develop new opportunities for investment and cooperation in the industries of the future, both bilaterally and through a future GCC trade deal.

UK Premier congratulated Sheikh Tamim on hosting a successful World Cup, noting the excellent collaboration between the UK and Qatari police and armed forces to ensure a safe event, and said he looked forward to the remainder of the tournament.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).