RIYADH — Minister of State for the Middle East Lord (Tariq) Ahmad arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday as part of a Gulf wide tour. The minister has visited Bahrain and Kuwait and concludes his tour in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Lord Ahmad will be undertaking bilateral meetings to build on the strong partnerships between the UK and Saudi Arabia, particularly on shared security issues and the economic benefits of the Free Trade Agreement with the GCC.



In Bahrain, Lord Ahmad co-chaired the 15th meeting of the UK-Bahrain Joint Working Group on Feb. 12, 2023.



The meeting, was hosted by Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdullatif Al Zayani and was an opportunity to discuss the excellent bilateral relationship the UK and Bahrain share across a broad range of shared issues.



It was an opportunity to exchange views on economic growth, security, the human rights landscape and regional and international developments.



In Kuwait, Lord Ahmad co-chaired the 19th UK-Kuwait Joint Steering Group alongside Kuwait’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mansour Al-Otaibi.



The two discussed and signed a new ‘action plan’ to direct progress on key areas of bilateral cooperation including cyber security, education, defense and development.



Lord Ahmad also met a range of other stakeholders to talk through issues such as countering shared regional and global challenges, how to further strengthen trade & investment ties, and the role of women in Kuwait’s future.



In the Kingdom, Lord Ahmad will announce the 12 finalists for the UK Alumni Awards 2022-23 in Saudi Arabia.



The finalists have been selected for their outstanding achievements as business professionals, entrepreneurs and community leaders, and for their important contribution to strengthening the cooperative relationships between the UK and Saudi Arabia.



For the ninth consecutive year, the prestigious global award ceremony celebrates UK higher education and the achievements of UK alumni around the world.



With education being such a powerful driver of development and success, these awards are an opportunity to showcase some of the wonderful talent of Saudi’s young people who have been supported to thrive and flourish through their engagement with the UKs higher education institutions.



Outlining the need for a Yemeni-owned process, Lord Ahmad will also coordinate the UK and Saudi approaches to the Yemen conflict and recommit our support to the UN-led efforts to secure much needed peace.



Lord Ahmad said: “Visiting Saudi Arabia to see first-hand the reforms taking place has been enlightening. We continue to strengthen our relations and have discussed a wide range of issues; from human rights to shared foreign policy objectives, from regional stability to the implementation of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 socio-economic development plan.”



“It is wonderful to see our two kingdoms working closely together to support all areas of mutual interest. Indeed, the Alumni finalists are a shining example of what our longstanding and deep relationship can achieve. Congratulations to all the finalists, and I wish you all the best of luck for the awards ceremony in March.”



Finalists for the Science and Sustainability Award, which recognizes alumni who have distinguished themselves through their career and achievements in the world of science and sustainability are Mohammed Alhefzi from Swansea University (Prifysgol Abertawe), Dr. Noura AlOtaibi from University of Glasgow and University of Edinburgh and Professor Hani Alhadrami from University of Aberdeen and University of Liverpool.



The finalists of the Culture and Creativity Award which highlights alumni who have carved a career for themselves in the arts and culture sector are Eithar Alangari from University of Liverpool and Durham University, Dr. Muhammed Alzaidi from University of Essex and Sultan Almujaiwel from University of Exeter.



The finalists of the Social Action Award, which acknowledges alumni who have made an exceptional contribution and commitment to creating positive social change and improving the lives of others are Dr. Reham Fakieh from Manchester Metropolitan University and University of Sheffield, Dr. Abdulrahman Alshabeb from University of Wolvershampton and University of Salford and Abeer Gari from Swansea University (Prifysgol Abertawe).



The finalists of the Business and Innovation Award, which recognizes alumni who are active in initiating and contributing to innovative or creative new ideas, solutions or business opportunities are Raed Abudawood from University of Manchester, Dr. Soloman Almadi from Brunel University London, Dr. Abdullah Alotaibi from Brunel University London and University of Kent.

