DUBAI - The Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) and the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH) discussed opportunities for cooperation in the private sectors of both countries.

The discussion took place during a meeting, held at the FCCI headquarters in Dubai, between Humaid Mohamed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the FCCI, and Jarosław Al Abbas, PAIH’s Expert for the Middle East and North Africa, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of boosting the relations between the Emirati and Polish private sectors, especially in terms of organising joint activities, exchanging expertise and enhancing cooperation between the business communities in their countries.

Humaid bin Salem affirmed the FCCI’s keenness to improve its ties with PAIH, to support the expansion of Polish companies in the UAE, noting that Poland is a strategic trading partner of the country.

He also expressed the FCCI’s keenness to explore investment opportunities in the field of solar energy and other areas of mutual concern.