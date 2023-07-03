Employees worldwide have long considered artificial intelligence (AI) a threat. But that is no longer the case, as many view this new-age technology as supportive and productive rather than a threat.

According to the Middle East Workforce Hopes and Fears survey 2023 released by PwC, more than one-third – 39 per cent – of employees in the UAE expressed a favourable view of AI and recognised that it has the potential to enhance their workplace productivity.

While 42 per cent of UAE workers say that AI would create opportunities for them to acquire valuable skills, which is higher than 27 per cent globally, it said.

As UAE employees begin to adopt and embrace AI in their roles, confidence among workers is increasing about the deployment of new technology, and they consider it more favourable in terms of their career growth.

Meanwhile, a majority of employees – 52 per cent – in the region believe that their jobs will change significantly in the next five years, requiring them to acquire new skills and capabilities.

In order to improve their chances of landing a job, recruiters advise jobseekers to write CVs that are easy to read and search for AI-driven software. It's also advisable for candidates to add keywords relevant to the role that AI shortlists.

"It has always been important for candidates applying for roles in this region to ensure that their CV reflects the appropriate qualities for a role they are applying for, and with AI-powered tools being utilised by recruiters and HR professionals to automate CV screening, it's more important than ever," said Ian Pollington, associate director, Michael Page Middle East.

"They should also focus on presenting their skills and experiences clearly and concisely. By doing so, they can increase the chances of their CVs being noticed and selected by AI-powered systems during the initial screening process," he said.

According to a study released by World Economic Forum, AI and big data will be the third most skill priority for the next four years after analytical thinking and creative thinking. The other top skills will be leadership and social influences, resilience, flexibility and agility, curiosity and lifelong learning, technological literacy, design and user experience, motivational and self-awareness and empathy and active listening.