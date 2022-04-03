The United Arab Emirates welcomed the announcement by Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen, to commence a truce and halt all forms of military operations in Yemen and on the Saudi-Yemeni borders.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE welcomed the announcement by the Yemeni government and the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, to accept the truce, stressing its support for all efforts made by the Special Envoy to enhance prospects for peace and stability in Yemen and the region.

The UAE underscored the crucial role played by the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in achieving stability and security for Yemen. Moreover, the UAE reiterated its commitment to stand by the brotherly Yemeni people and support their legitimate aspirations for development and prosperity, as part of its policy to support and achieve in its entirety the interests of the region’s peoples.



