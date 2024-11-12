The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Finance, is set to host the annual meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Middle East and North Africa Senior Budget Officials (MENA SBO) in Abu Dhabi from 18th to 19th November.

The event aims to bolster cooperation and knowledge-sharing among regional decision-makers on public financial management and budgeting. Attendees will include senior budget officials and managers from across the MENA region.

The meeting will feature sessions on key topics, including the latest developments in public budget preparation, trends in government spending, and strategies to boost spending efficiency through modern practices.

Participants will also explore innovative financing mechanisms designed to foster public-private partnerships.

In addition, discussions will cover initiatives to enhance financial literacy among the public, raising awareness about the importance of sound public financial management. Discussions will also delve into the application of generative artificial intelligence in budget preparation and public spending.

Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, emphasised that the UAE has become a global hub for hosting high-profile international events focused on financial and economic management.

AlKhoori noted that the annual gathering provides an ideal opportunity to strengthen regional cooperation and exchange strategies for managing public financial resources efficiently and transparently, supporting the region’s ambitions for sustainable economic growth.

"It’s through collective efforts and the use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and digitisation that we can truly improve public spending efficiency and enhance transparency in managing budgets," he said. "These methods are fundamental to advancing common development goals throughout the region."

The UAE also hosted the OECD’s annual meeting of senior budget officials for the Middle East and North Africa last year in Dubai, where discussions covered budget preparation, public spending, green budgeting, and public finance reform initiatives in member countries.