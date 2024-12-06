The inaugural meeting of the Political Consultations Committee between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates and the United Republic of Tanzania was held in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, 5th December 2024.

The meeting was co-chaired by Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, and Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Republic of Tanzania.

During the meeting, the two sides assessed the current state of bilateral relations, explored opportunities to further strengthen cooperation, discussed a broad range of shared interests, and exchanged views on regional and political developments of mutual concern.

Nusseibeh affirmed that the UAE’s relationship with Tanzania continues to strengthen across multiple areas, including flourishing trade ties, collaborative efforts in addressing climate change, and the exploration of new opportunities for commercial investments.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to broadening the scope of joint cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels to achieve their shared aspirations.