BELGRADE - During the "Doing Business in Serbia" forum, held in Belgrade from 7th to 8th October and organised by Dubai International Chamber, Adrijana Mesarović, Minister of Economy in the Government of the Republic of Serbia, emphasised the growing economic relations between Serbia and the UAE.

The forum saw participation from a delegation led by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, Director General of Dubai International Chamber, and included 13 private sector companies from Dubai operating across diverse sectors including electronics, food & beverages, pipeline products, information technology, brand protection, technology, airport services, retail, textiles, and energy & mobility solutions.

The Serbian minister noted that economic relations between Serbia and the UAE have witnessed remarkable growth, with total trade between the two countries reaching approximately €177 million in 2023. Of this amount, Serbian exports accounted for €111.4 million, a 25.3 percent increase compared to the previous year, while imports stood at €35.6 million, reflecting a 127.5 percent growth.

The minister also mentioned that Serbia has become the first country in the Western Balkans and the only EU candidate country to receive an investment-grade rating. This opens unique opportunities for foreign investors.

She pointed out that the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Serbia and the UAE will contribute to strengthening economic cooperation, which will help accelerate economic growth in both countries.