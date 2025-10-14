After a three-month renovation, Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island is reopening in Ras Al Khaimah. It has been reimagined as an Urban Resort, blending gastronomy, artistry, and lifestyle to set a new standard for travel in the UAE.

The relaunch features a diverse dining scene. The Herbarium, Ras Al Khaimah’s first fully vegan and vegetarian restaurant, offers plant-based dishes alongside tea rituals and live music.

Dar Zellij provides Moroccan cuisine in a cozy setting, served by a Moroccan team, with mocktails and traditional teas.

The Exchange is now a market-style dining hub with interactive kitchens and seasonal dishes, while the Sunset Hub serves as a social spot with fresh seafood and cocktails.

This October, the beachside grill Braai will introduce South African dishes.

The redesigned rooms and suites feature warm tones and local artwork. Each room includes Pullman’s signature bedding, LED TVs, and high-speed Wi-Fi for comfort.

The resort offers activities for everyone, including play zones for children, outdoor movie nights, and sports like tennis and volleyball. It also has venues with Gulf views for events and celebrations.

Sustainability is a focus, with digital room keys and efforts to reduce single-use plastics, ensuring responsible hospitality.

“Our vision was to create a destination where culinary artistry, cultural appreciation and comfort co-exist,” says Evan Harrington, Cluster General Manager of Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island. “Every experience has been re-imagined with today’s traveller in mind, from elevated gastronomy to responsible design and we’re proud to welcome guests into this new era.”

