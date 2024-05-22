ABU DHABI - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will commence a state visit to the Republic of Korea on Tuesday, 28th May. The two-day visit comes at the invitation of His Excellency President Yoon Suk Yeol.

During the visit, His Highness will discuss with President Yoon Suk Yeol the ties of friendship between the two countries and ways to advance cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, energy and technology. These talks, as part of the special strategic partnership between the UAE and Republic of Korea, align with the two countries’ shared vision for future-focused development and sustainable prosperity.

His Highness and His Excellency President Yoon Suk Yeol will also discuss regional and international developments of mutual interest.