ABU DHABI - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received today, at Qasr Al Bahr Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

During the meeting, Their Highnesses exchanged friendly talks on a number of issues related to the UAE and its citizens, especially efforts to drive the country's development and renaissance and achieve the aspirations of the UAE leadership and people for a brighter and more prosperous future.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also exchanged greetings and engaged in talks with attending guests.

The meeting saw the attendance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, as well as a number of sheikhs, senior officials and UAE citizens.