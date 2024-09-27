FLORIDA: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with former US President Donald Trump as part of His Highness's official visit to the United States.

During the meeting, His Highness emphasised that relations between the UAE and US have flourished for over 50 years thanks to their partnership based on a shared vision of progress and prosperity.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for Mr Trump's efforts in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.



