President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with His Excellency President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and First Lady Kim Keon-hee, who welcomed His Highness and expressed their pleasure at meeting him and H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Court for National Projects, as part of His Highness' state visit to the Republic of Korea.

At Changdeokgung Palace in Seoul, His Highness engaged in cordial conversation with the Korean President and First Lady, wherein they underscored the strong ties and mutual commitment to enhancing relations between the two nations and their peoples, in addition to their shared aim to preserve culture and national heritage.

His Highness the President and H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended a traditional Korean tea ceremony, where a flute performance was held by a Korean musician. His Highness, joined by the Korean President, then toured the palace's Secret Garden, which is considered a historical tourist destination.

His Highness also attended a special banquet hosted in his honour by His Excellency President Yeon Suk Yeol and the First Lady at the Blue House, where musical and traditional performances took place.

His Highness expressed his gratitude for this gesture, as well as the warm reception and generous hospitality extended to him and the UAE delegation since their arrival.

His Highness the President praised the Korean people's dedication to preserving their rich heritage and culture. He emphasised the role of culture and the arts in building bridges of communication and understanding among peoples, noting that these elements are a valuable part of heritage passed down through generations.

The banquet was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; as well as members of the delegation accompanying His Highness the President.