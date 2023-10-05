President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, to discuss bilateral ties and explore opportunities for further collaboration that advances the sustainable development ambitions of both nations.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Ibrahim conveyed to His Highness the greetings of the King of Malaysia, His Majesty Al Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah, and his wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings to the Malaysian King and extended his best wishes for the ongoing development of Malaysia and its people.

The two sides reviewed existing cooperation between the UAE and Malaysia and discussed ways to build on these ties, especially in the areas of the economy, trade and investment, renewable energy, food security, and others that serve both nations’ vision for a sustainable and prosperous future.

In this context, they emphasised their shared interest in promoting cooperation towards establishing a comprehensive economic partnership between the two countries in the near future.

His Highness and the Prime Minister of Malaysia also discussed the latest regional and international developments and exchanged views on various topics of mutual interest.

Anwar Ibrahim expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and his happiness to be meeting again with His Highness, emphasising Malaysia's keenness to expand collaboration with the UAE across various sectors, with a particular emphasis on economic, investment, and developmental cooperation.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed Al Sayegh, Minister of State; and the accompanying delegation of the Malaysian Prime Minister.