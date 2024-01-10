The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi have held talks to explore areas of cooperation that will boost economic growth in the two countries.

The two officials met on Tuesday in Ahmedabad to “further cement” the strong ties between the two countries, Al Nahyan announced on X (formerly Twitter).

“The partnership between India and the UAE continues to flourish and our talks today explored ways to boost collaboration that will support economic growth and sustainable development for the benefit of our people,” Al Nahyan said.

During the meeting, the fourth in less than seven months, the officials also hailed the “rapidly transforming” partnership between the two countries and “reaffirmed their commitment to a shared and prosperous future, said Randhir Jaiswal, India’s spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, on Twitter.

Four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were also signed, covering several areas, including healthcare, logistics, renewable energy and food parks.

UAE’s port operator DP World and the Government of Gujarat also signed an MoU on creating sustainable, green and efficient ports.

