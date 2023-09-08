President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in the Republic of India on a working visit to attend the 18th Group of 20 (G20) Summit in which the UAE is participating as a guest of honour.

At the summit, held under the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future” in the city of New Delhi, the high-level UAE delegation led by His Highness will engage in constructive dialogue with international partners to achieve collective progress on issues ranging from sustainable development, climate action, and balanced economic growth, among others.

The UAE delegation comprises H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi; Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council; and Dr. Abdul Nasser Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to India.