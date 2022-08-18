ABU DHABI - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Major General Sultan Yusuf Abdul Rahman Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP).

Al Nuaimi will be responsible for preparing policies and strategies related to the entry and residence of foreigners in the UAE and supervising the issuance of entry visas and residence permits of all kinds.

He will also be responsible for implementing decisions and procedures regulating external borders (air, sea and land borders), both at entry and exit points, in coordination with the concerned authorities.

Al Nuaimi will also be responsible for implementing supervision and field inspection operations on establishments and free zones in coordination with the concerned authorities to ensure their compliance with the Law. He will also be developing related services in line with the UAE’s vision and directions in this regard.