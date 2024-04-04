NEW YORK - The United Arab Emirates, a long-standing advocate for climate, peace and security and addressing global challenges related to climate change, announced a new US$1.2 million partnership with the United Nations Climate Security Mechanism (CSM).

The partnership entails a two-year annual contribution of US$600,000 from the UAE, demonstrating the nation's commitment to strengthen the UN’s capacity to address the interlinkages between climate change, peace, and security. The UAE is the first donor from the Global South to contribute to the CSM.

Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister for Energy Transition and Sustainability Affairs, said, “The UAE has consistently sought to address the enormous risks of climate change on the UN Security Council, and through the UAE’s presidency of COP28, to foster regional and global peace, justice, and sustainable development. Today, we take another important step in our commitment to proactive diplomacy and international collaboration on pressing global issues. This partnership with the UN Climate Security Mechanism reinforces our support for the multilateral system by supporting vital climate peace and security programming around the world, as well as dedicated funding for a climate advisor in Afghanistan to assess and mitigate the serious climate security risks in the country.”

As part of this partnership, the UAE will fund a Climate Security Advisor position at the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), aiming to assess climate-related security risks and help develop risk prevention and management strategies. The initiative also includes unearmarked funding for the CSM itself, allowing for versatile use in supporting global efforts for climate, peace and security.

Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, said, “Afghanistan is one of the top 10 climate vulnerable countries on the globe – experiencing water shortages, floods, and other natural disasters that the country has little to no capacity to manage. We also know that targeted policy interventions and scaling up of climate adaptation measures can help address food insecurity and decrease humanitarian needs that are driven by climate change. Our partnership with the CSM is a testament to the UAE's long-term commitment to advancing climate, peace and security and fostering climate adaptation, especially in the areas most vulnerable to climate change. It is also in line with the UAE’s unwavering dedication to the stability and prosperity of Afghanistan and its people, particularly its women and girls.”

Rosemary DiCarlo, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, said, “We are delighted that the UAE is now part of the Climate Security Mechanism. This partnership promises a positive impact on global climate, peace and security initiatives, including those for Afghanistan. The commitment of the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and the Climate Security Mechanism to implementing the COP28 UAE Climate, Relief, Recovery and Peace Declaration is steadfast.”

The UAE remains committed to advancing the climate, peace and security agenda across the UN system and around the world.