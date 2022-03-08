UAE ministers endorsed the central role the World Government Summit (WGS) will play in defining the future of vital economic sectors, noting that the global forum will shape the nation’s path for the next 50 years.

They expressed their support during the WGS Dialogue, held today at Dubai’s Museum of the Future, and discussed key developments that will take center stage at the Summit’s eighth edition (WGS2022) on 29-30 March – from cryptocurrencies and the metaverse, to energy, renewable power, gender equality and youth.

The WGS Dialogue was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy; Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development & the Future and Vice Chairwoman of WGS; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice Chair of the Arab Youth Center; and Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Director of the WGS Foundation Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber said the UAE has been investing in clean and renewable energy for more than 15 years to diversify its energy mix and strengthen energy security. This is in line with the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The UAE continues to proactively diversify its energy mix while simultaneously focusing on responsible oil and gas production to remain a reliable energy supplier to the world. Reflecting on the lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, he emphasized the need to enhance readiness and resilience across all sectors, prepare for a more open and interconnected future, enhance digitization and leverage artificial intelligence.

"The World Government Summit provides an important platform for dialogue on key topics, challenges and opportunities that shape the future of governments. The upcoming eighth edition places sustainability at the center of the agenda and it will be held alongside the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, advancing the global energy dialogue. We look forward to convening global leaders and policymakers at the summer," he said.

During his WGS Dialogues speech, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri stressed that World Government Summit begins as the UAE prepares for the next 50 years of growth and development. He said 2022 will be the year of recovery for many global economies and a turning point when growth will surpass pre-pandemic levels for many industries.

The Ministry of Economy, in partnership with the World Government Summit, will launch the first Investopia Investment Summit. It aims to accelerate the growth of new industries, double the size of the national economy by 2030 and enhance the country’s position as a leading investment hub.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said: "The first edition of Investopia will serve as an economic extension of the World Government Summit. It will cover key topics, including prospects for global growth with a focus on emerging markets, industry transformations, next-generation financial technology, digital assets, sustainable finance, green investment, VR technologies, agritech and healthcare, the creative industries and more."

Ohood Al Roumi said she would introduce two new events at the World Government Summit: the Arab Public Administration Forum and the Women in Government Forum.

The Arab Public Administration Forum will be launched in cooperation with the Arab Administrative Development Organization (ARADO), part of the Arab League. Through it, WGS aims to promote public administration, evolve public systems and services for Arab societies and future-proof them. It will welcome senior Arab officials. It will also host a meeting of public service ministers and hold talks with 60 Arab government figures, bringing together representatives from international the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations Development Program, and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia.

The first State of Arab Administration report, co-authored by five experts from prestigious Arab universities, will also be launched. Developed using nearly 2,000 interviews, it will present recommendations and guidelines on enhancing government efficiency and effectiveness, developing services, and future-proofing administrations.

The Women in Government Forum underscores the importance WGS ascribes to empowering women, achieving gender balance, supporting women in government, and ensuring they are a key pillar of strategic leadership.

Many global indices, including a report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, indicated that the rate of women employed in the public sector reached 56.9% globally. World Bank data shows that the percentage of women in senior government positions totaled less than 30%, and the percentage of women ministers is only around 21%.

Ohood Al Roumi said the forum – which brings together 50 women government leaders – will encourage governments to raise awareness of the importance of women in the public sector. It also aim to develop a new generation of young, global government leaders. She also noted that the forum aims to build a network of government women leaders while also strengthening partnerships to promote participation in public work.

Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui stressed that the World Government Summit will provide an inclusive platform for youth, their ambitions and future aspirations.

"At the World Government Summit, I will establish the Arab Youth Center. This is in line with the goals of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and AYC Chairman, to support young people. AYC leads dozens of initiatives geared towards Arab youth. It enables talent in various fields, nurtures their growth, enhances skills, encourages career opportunities, builds a vital database, and advances the role of Arab youth in scientific research, knowledge and global climate action."

The first Arab Youth Meeting for Young Leaders, organized by the Arab Youth Center, will be a new platform highlighting the priorities of Arab youth, giving them a voice among global peers. Another new initiative set to launch is the Young Leaders in the UAE Government Forum, organized by the Federal Youth Authority. It features elite young government leaders in the country under the age of 35 at the federal level. A Youth Seminars will also be organized to address urgent topics facing young people today.

The meeting will be held in partnership with the Arab League. It enjoys strong support and cooperation from prestigious global and Arabic media institutions. Arab youth ministers will participate in the meeting, alongside a group of leaders and decision-makers from various Arab governmental and semi-governmental agencies.

Youth-focused events at WGS will achieve various strategic goals, providing practical solutions for professional development, new jobs, entrepreneurship, scientific research and climate change. They will also enhance youth representation among global decision-makers, enabling governments to attract innovative ideas to develop economies, enhance stability, and create a better future.

Omar Sultan Al Olama said the Digital Assets Forum will be launched for the first time at the World Government Summit. It will explore global trends with the aim of establishing a system to regulate digital currencies and adopt blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. The Metaverse Forum will also be organized for the first time at the two-day event. It aims to explore the potential of immersive digital worlds that blend virtual reality and augmented reality.

As the world’s population rises and leaders recognize that business-as-usual can never return, he said governments must provide different work environments and agile models to enhance skills and communication. The World Government Summit will explore these avenues as the UAE aims to create a world-class remote work environment that attracts talent, investment and innovation.



