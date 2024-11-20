Marjan, the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, has partnered with Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (Rakez) to develop RAK Central HQ Office Complex at its upcoming progressive mixed-use destination, RAK Central, in the northern emirate.

RAK Central HQ consists of five sustainable office buildings, to be completed by the last quarter of 2026.

Spread over 435,000 sq ft, the upcoming RAK Central HQ Office Complex offers over 800,000 sq ft of innovative workspace with open floor plans and terrace seating areas to enhance productivity and well-being.

According to Marjan, the LEED Gold certified towers will serve as the headquarters of several key entities including Rakez, Marjan, RAK Hospitality Holding, Al Hamra and Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

Designed to create a vibrant work, live and play destination in alignment with RAK Vision 2030, the multi-use RAK Central is set to enhance Ras Al Khaimah’s global appeal as a world-class destination for tourists and investors as well as a central hub for businesses.

The relocation of major entities to the emirate’s first-of-its-kind Grade-A commercial district underscores its growing appeal as a premier location for tourism, business and investment which will further drive the emirate’s ambitious vision for its future.

Architect Abdulla Al Abdouli, the CEO of Marjan, said: "RAK Central plays an integral role in Marjan’s mission to develop world-class multi-dimensional destinations within the thriving ecosystem of Ras Al Khaimah."

"As part of our commitment to power the emirate’s transformation into a vibrant economic hub we welcome the move by Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, RAK Hospitality Holding and Al Hamra to set up their headquarters at this innovative space," stated Al Abdouli.

"The synergy created by these key entities will no doubt enhance our offerings as we collectively work towards positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a global powerhouse among key investors," he added.

Ramy Jallad, CEO of Rakez, said: "With the RAK Central complex, we’re creating a space that brings us closer to our clients and investors, supporting them as they work toward their goals and aspirations. This development is thoughtfully crafted to address the needs of businesses, offering state-of-the-art office facilities, modern amenities, and a vibrant environment where businesses can thrive."

"It is more than just a workspace; it is a dynamic hub where collaboration happens naturally, ideas flow freely, and partnerships are built," stated Jallad.

With vast open areas, parks, water features, walkways, landscaped areas, outdoor seating areas, and friendly public realm designed to facilitate activation, the space is designed to boost healthy living, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).