The number of commercial licences in tourism, hospitality, aviation, air transport, aviation technologies and digital tourism solutions in UAE surged to hit 39,546 by mid-September 2025, thus registering a 275% increase compared to mid-September 2020, said a senior minister.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on World Tourism Day 2025, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council, said this jump was mainly due to the UAE’s continuous reforms to business and investment regulations, which have strengthened the country’s appeal to international companies and capital while boosting opportunities in tourism-related sectors.

Al Marri pointed out that tourism remained central to the UAE’s economic priorities as a driver of sustainable growth, with new initiatives under the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, including the sixth “World’s Coolest Winter” campaign set to launch in December.

Efforts are on to train Emirati talent for the tourism workforce with the support of local and international partners and also help encourage investment in hospitality, travel and aviation sectors, and support start-ups through new programmes.

As part of its outreach to Africa, the UAE will also host the “UAE–Africa Tourism Investment Summit” in October as part of the Future Hospitality Summit, aimed at deepening bilateral partnerships across tourism, hospitality and aviation, he stated.

On Gulf tourism, Al Marri said the UAE had welcomed 3.3 million visitors from GCC countries in 2024, accounting for 11% of total hotel guests.

Saudi Arabia spearheaded the growth with 1.9 million visitors (58% of GCC total), followed by Oman with 777,000 (24%), Kuwait with 381,000 (12%), Bahrain with 123,000 (4%) and Qatar with 93,000 (3%).

The upcoming unified GCC tourist visa, he stated, represents a strategic step towards deeper regional integration.

It will help enhance the Gulf’s collective appeal as a single tourism destination, said the minister.

A pilot launch is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025, ahead of full implementation at a later stage, he added.

