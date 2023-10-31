Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity of the UAE Government, highlighted the UAE's cyber security laws and regulations, as well as the Cyber Pulse initiative, which aims to improve cyber security standards and practices in the UAE and create a safe and secure cyber environment.

Speaking at a dialogue session titled "Climate Sustainability and Cyber Security" as part of the Arab Youth Technical Fellowship Programme, affiliated with the Arab Youth Centre, he said that climate sustainability and cyber security are two sides of the same coin, as they rely on each other to achieve a secure and sustainable future, underscoring the importance of cyber security in facilitating decision-making and formulating sustainable policies.

The session brought together members of the third edition of the Arab Youth Technical Fellowship Programme, which was launched recently by the Arab Youth Centre, with the participation of 30 young men and women from 12 Arab countries.

The programme aims to empower them with the skills of artificial intelligence applications and the digital economy, within three main areas focusing on technology, sustainability, and climate change, in light of the UAE's preparations to host the COP28 conference at the end of November.

Al Kuwaiti spoke about the UAE's initiatives to promote sustainability, including the UAE Green Development Strategy, Masdar City project, UAE Energy Strategy 2050, and the Renewable Energy Initiative.

The session concluded by highlighting the importance of concerted efforts and mobilising capabilities to support cyber solutions, which contribute to providing a better world for the future