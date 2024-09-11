MUMBAI - Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said that non-oil trade between the UAE and India surged 10% in the first half of the year.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the UAE-India Business Forum held in Mumbai today, organised by the Ministry of Economy and the UAE Embassy in New Delhi in cooperation with the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the minister highlighted the substantial growth in Emirati investments in India.

These investments, he explained, reached a remarkable $3.3 billion last year, while Indian investments in the UAE exceeded $2 billion, demonstrating the strong economic ties between the two countries.

The minister added that one of the objectives of the forum is to explore joint cooperation opportunities and continue to benefit from the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement among business leaders and companies in both countries.