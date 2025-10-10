The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) hosted the second Joint Steering Committee Meeting of the UAE–India Cultural Council in Abu Dhabi, co-chaired by Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, and K. Nandini Singla, Director-General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

The session also included the participation of senior officials from both countries.

Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral partnerships in key strategic areas, including tourism, education, and sports, under the broader framework of cultural exchange.

Both sides explored additional areas of collaboration, including the exchange of best practices in cultural heritage tourism, education, higher education, and professional development, with an emphasis on strengthening people-to-people ties, particularly among youth and within the hospitality and creative sectors.

During the session, Al Kaabi commended the strength of the strategic relationship between the UAE and India, underscoring that the deep-rooted cultural, social, and historical ties between the two nations continue to serve as a foundation for cooperation across multiple domains.

She said, “Today’s second meeting of the UAE–India Cultural Council marks another milestone in our shared journey to deepen cultural ties and strengthen the human dimension of our partnership – a vision set forth by our leaderships under the UAE–India Vision Statement. The launch of new educational initiatives that empower youth, inspire innovation, and celebrate creativity reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to public diplomacy – connecting people, fostering understanding, and building bridges that endure beyond borders.

“Together, the UAE and India are shaping a future defined by dialogue, collaboration, and shared prosperity – recognizing culture as a living bridge between nations, and a powerful force for creativity, connection, and progress for generations to come.”

The session also explored innovative initiatives and projects to elevate collaboration between public and private sector entities in both nations, with the aim of identifying new avenues for cultural cooperation and creative exchange.

For her part, Nandini Singla said, “Culture is the soul of our nations. When we strengthen cultural ties, we strengthen the very foundation of friendship and trust between our peoples. The India–UAE Cultural Council is a reflection of our shared history, geography, civilizational bonds and people-to-people ties. Its objective is to weave together the stories, memories, and aspirations of our two nations into a shared future. I am confident that through the Council, we will be able to bring to life the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”

The meeting concluded with the official signing of the minutes of the first meeting of the Joint Steering Committee, marking a pivotal step in advancing the UAE–India partnership in culture and reaffirming the shared determination to continue fostering meaningful exchange and collaboration under the UAE–India Cultural Council.