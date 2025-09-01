MUMBAI: Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, underscored the importance of the UAE’s economic relationship with India during an official visit to Mumbai, where he held bilateral talks with Shri Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, and engaged with leading members of the country’s business community.

Al Zeyoudi’s meeting with Goyal focused on the success of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which entered into force in 2022, and the sectors that can take fuller advantage of its market access provisions. This was followed by a number of meetings with stakeholders in the logistics, agriculture, healthcare and technology sectors, and a business roundtable coordinated by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), and the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) – all of which were designed to align priorities and promote further trade and investment flows.

Al Zeyoudi emphasised the strength of economic bonds between the two nations and the benefits of face-to-face dialogue in fostering cross-border cooperation. He said, “This visit underlines our shared values and economic goals, and reflects the vast potential that is still to be tapped. The UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement has been instrumental in accelerating trade and investment by enhancing access to each other’s markets, boosting industrial productivity and facilitating cooperation in priority sectors. The results are clear: In the first half of 2025, our bilateral non-oil trade reached US$37.6 billion, a 33.9% rise on the same period last year and a significant stride towards the ambitious targets we set in 2022. It is vital that we continue to leverage our complementary strengths and deliver broad-based opportunity for our private sectors.”

As part of his visit, Al Zeyoudi also attended a presentation on the progress of Bharat Mart, a 2.7 million square feet complex located in the Jebal Ali Free Zone (Jafza) in the UAE. Operated by DP World, Bharat Mart will enable Indian manufacturers and exporters to showcase their products and leverage the UAE’s status as a global trading hub to access the markets of the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Al Zeyoudi also attended stakeholder meetings with leaders from both the pharmaceutical and food industries, where both Indian and UAE business representatives reviewed export performance, discussed existing concerns, explored ways to enhance bilateral trade and identified new areas for cooperation and collaboration.

Al Zeyoudi concluded his visit by attending a reception dinner with Indian industry and business leaders, further enhancing relations and fostering private sector collaboration. The visit underscored the commitment of both nations to work together toward continued economic growth and mutual prosperity.