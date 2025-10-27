Dr. Brian Shegar, Emeritus Chairman & Senior Advisor, UAE-Singapore Business Council, affirmed that economic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Singapore continue to grow steadily across various sectors, as reflected in the presence of approximately 600 to 800 Singaporean companies currently operating in the UAE.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit in Singapore, Shegar explained that these companies are active throughout the UAE in vital sectors such as engineering, infrastructure, energy, real estate, and consultancy services.

He emphasised that the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit in Singapore served as a key platform to showcase investment opportunities in major development and infrastructure projects in Abu Dhabi. The summit, he noted, effectively highlighted the emirate’s position as a global hub for innovation, sustainable development, and smart cities.

Speaking about the Council's role and mandate, Shegar pointed out that it comprises around 135 members representing institutions and companies from various economic sectors. He said the Council is working diligently to strengthen communication between the business communities of both countries and to expand prospects for trade and investment cooperation.

He reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to supporting strategic partnerships and encouraging more Emirati and Singaporean companies to explore opportunities for mutual growth. He added that the Council continues its efforts to facilitate trade and investment exchange and to enhance the corporate presence of companies in both countries, contributing to cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading regional centre for investment and sustainable infrastructure.