ABU DHABI - Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and Chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency, said the UAE, guided by the vision of its wise leadership, has placed the space industry among its top priorities for the next fifty years, announcing many plans and initiatives that aim to consolidate the UAE’s position as a top developer of space technology in the world.

Al Amiri stated this at a conference to announce the launch of the Space Economic Survey 2022, developed as part of a strategic partnership between the UAE Space Agency (UAESA) and the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC). The survey also involved the contribution of national establishments operating in the sector, including government entities, and the private sector, as well as academic and research establishments operating in space technology and communications in the UAE.

She asserted the importance of uniting the efforts of the government and private sector to ensure the success of the Space Economic Survey 2022, a national initiative that uses knowledge and data to develop the UAE’s space economy. She also lauded the vital role played by communications, space technology establishments and academic centres involved in space research, as well as the critical role of government entities and establishments that employ space technology to serve society and implement development projects.

Salem Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, said, "The Space Economic Survey 2022 seeks to measure the performance of the space sector in the UAE, form a clear picture about the framework of this strategic sector that has exceptional cadres, and actively contribute to consolidating the UAE’s position as a global hub for attracting talents, investment, and innovation."

Al Qubaisi noted that commercial spending in the space sector in the UAE between 2015 and 2020 amounted to AED10.9 billion, while contractual agreements for space services and applications increased by 40 percent during 2020. He voiced the UAESA’s gratitude and appreciation to all government and private sector parties, which contributed to the success of this vital national project.

Hanan Mansour Ahli, Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC), stated, "The Space Economic Survey 2022 is a vital cognitive tool that uses data to develop the space sector in the UAE, evaluate its current status, and support decision-making and the drafting of policies that contribute to the development and sustainability of the space sector in the UAE. This is in addition to developing the role of national industries based on knowledge and high-level skills and incentivising investments in them.

"Around 3,100 engineers, technicians, and specialists work at more than 80 entities and companies in the space industry in the UAE, and they play a vital role in the survey’s success. The output will serve as a true compass for the UAE space economy, and enhance the country’s performance in international competitiveness reports and indicators related to space and high-tech industries," she added.

Ahli called on all partners operating in the UAE space sector to participate in this survey and contribute to achieving its goals. She praised the national statistic centres in the UAE and all strategic partners for contributing to the success of this vital national project.

During the event, Al Amiri offered a gesture of appreciation from the UAE government to its partner establishments and entities for their role in supporting this industry and participation in the Space Economic Survey. In addition, in cooperation with the FCSC, the UAESA held an introductory session and technical workshop for government and private establishments in the space sector, shedding light on the importance of the survey, its implementation stages, how to participate in it, and its desired results on a domestic and international level.