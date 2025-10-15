Børge Brende, President and Chief Executive Officer of the World Economic Forum (WEF), said that Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity 2025 in Dubai, bringing together more than 800 experts from around the globe, underscore the UAE’s leading role as a global hub for future foresight and for shaping solutions to international challenges.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Brende said that the meetings, which have been held in Dubai for over 16 years, have helped guide numerous major decisions on both regional and global levels. They do so by uniting experts and decision-makers to explore how emerging technologies can serve humanity and to strengthen international cooperation in addressing future challenges such as pandemics and cybersecurity threats.

He noted that the world is currently navigating one of the most complex geopolitical periods in decades, yet there are promising signs, particularly in the Gulf region, where countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are witnessing rapid economic growth and significant structural reforms, setting a benchmark for progress in the region.

Brende emphasised that cybersecurity is a central theme in this year’s discussions, especially given the global losses exceeding US$5 trillion annually due to cybercrime. He called for stronger cooperation among governments to combat this growing threat and to establish joint mechanisms to safeguard the global economy.

He concluded that this global intellectual gathering in Dubai continues to reinforce the UAE’s position as an international centre for constructive dialogue and knowledge exchange, paving the way for a more secure and sustainable future for humanity.