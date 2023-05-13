DUBAI - Axel Baroux, the French new Trade & Invest Commissioner to the United Arab Emirates and the Regional Director of Business France in the Middle East, said that the non-oil trade between France and the UAE grew to €7.318 billion (US$8 billion) in 2022, 21% up compared to 2021.

The official visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Paris is set to further drive trade exchanges between the two countries, he added in statements to the Emirates New Agency (WAM).

“France is the leading European Union (EU) investor in the UAE, with foreign direct investments (FDI) of €4.025 billion ($4.4 billion) by the end of 2020, accounting for 20 percent of the EU’s total investment in the Emirates.”

The UAE invested €3.019 billion ($3.3 billion) in France by the end of 2021, he added.

Under the patronage of Emmanuel Macron, President of France, the first edition of Vision Golfe will take place on June 13-14, 2023, at the premises of French Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, as the largest economic trade event jointly held by France and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including the UAE, he said.

The event aims to create new opportunities for business cooperation between French and GCC countries, especially with Emirati companies, and enhance their trade relations.

Baroux lauded the UAE as the most promising market for French exports in the region, noting that more than 600 French companies are operating in the UAE, employing nearly 30,000 people,

France is the UAE's fourth-largest economic partner in the EU, ranking third for Emirati imports and sixth for non-oil exports from the UAE.