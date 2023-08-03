ABU DHABI - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has discussed bilateral relations and mutual cooperation with Santiago Andrés Cafiero, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of the Republic of Argentina.

During a phone call, the two sides explored the ways to enhance cooperation for their mutual interests.

Minister Cafiero expressed his sincere condolences on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Abdullah appreciated the genuine sentiments that reflect the depth of the relations between the two nations.