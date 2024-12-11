ABU DHABI – Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) and Abdel-Wahab Abdel-Razek, Speaker of the Senate of Arab Republic of Egypt, signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in which they emphasised the shared interests between the two councils in strengthening bilateral relations, exchanging parliamentary knowledge and expertise between the two sides, and promoting coordination, consultation, and the exchange of views on issues of common interest.

Inked during a meeting in Abu Dhabi today, the MoU also calls for holding bilateral parliamentary meetings with the aim of coordinating efforts during participations in regional and international parliamentary events, such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The two sides also discussed prospects of joint cooperation in various fields, in a way that fulfils the vision of the leadership of the two countries and the aspirations of the two peoples.



HM