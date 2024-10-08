Fintech Surge, the Middle East and North Africa’s largest fintech event, will spotlight critical trends shaping the future of finance, such as digital banking, fintech investment, and the growing collaboration between banks and fintechs.

Taking place at Dubai Harbour from October 13 to 16 2024, the fourth edition is set to attract over 100 exhibitors, more than 1,200 investors, and 120-plus speakers from over 70 countries. The event solidifies its position as the premier destination for fintech thought leadership, strategic partnerships, and innovation across the region.

As the UAE continues to cement its role as a global fintech hub, Fintech Surge 2024 arrives at a pivotal time. The UAE’s fintech market is projected to grow from $3.16 billion in 2024 to $5.71 billion by 2029, driven by a progressive regulatory environment and the rapid adoption of digital banking solutions. Last year, the fintech sector saw a remarkable 92% surge in funding, further elevating the UAE as a powerhouse of innovation in Mena’s fintech landscape.

Fintech entrepreneurs

"Fintech Surge is where the world's fintech entrepreneurs come to trade in innovation. As the UAE continues to lead in digital transformation, this year's edition will welcome international companies at the forefront of embedded finance, autonomous finance and digital currencies, to forge partnerships with technology giants and large enterprises and shape the future of finance," said Peter Brady, Associate Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The ‘Future of Money’ conference will cover key themes, including fintech investing, digital banking, and SME Elevate track. As the financial world increasingly shifts toward digital transactions, e-wallets and cashless payment systems are transforming the global landscape. In the panel discussion ‘Rock, Paper, Cashless,’ Asim Chohan, COO at Morgan Stanley USA, will join other experts to explore the implications of a cashless society and its future impact.

The SME Elevate track will feature discussions on empowering small and medium-sized enterprises through fintech, including the Conversation Circle titled ‘Cool Cash—Future Trends in Lending, Microfinance, and Investments.’ Speakers such as Ibrahim Abdel Rahim, Co-founder of Moonbase Capital (Spain), and Chérifatou Ibrahima Agoumo, Regional Innovation and Technology Advisor at CARE USA, will examine how fintech innovation is driving economic growth for SMEs and individuals.

Emerging financial technologies

Other sessions will focus on emerging financial technologies, including open banking, embedded finance, and the transformational role of AI in banking. The rise of stablecoins, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and sustainable finance models will also be explored, as the fintech sector continues to innovate while addressing challenges in cybersecurity and regulatory compliance.

With a powerful programme featuring global fintech giants alongside a vibrant start-up community, Fintech Surge will be the essential meeting point for those looking to shape the financial ecosystems of tomorrow.

The event will serve as a launchpad for start-ups and innovators, offering a unique opportunity at Demo Day to showcase live prototypes that push industry boundaries. These solutions will highlight how fintech is creating faster, more convenient, and secure ecosystems to meet the growing demands of today’s digital consumers.

Sponsors and exhibitors for the 2024 edition include major industry players such as Codego, Geidea, ADIB Bank, WIO Bank, and pavilions by Fintech Lithuania, Hong Kong, and London & Partners.--

