Comera Financial Holding, from the Royal Group of companies in Abu Dhabi, has launched Comera Pay, an all-inclusive suite of digital payment services in the UAE.

Comera Pay brings effortless payment solutions to individuals and businesses through a single secure, user-friendly app, accessible anytime, anywhere.

At the forefront of the UAE’s cashless economic vision, Comera Pay provides individuals with a range of services, from digital wallets and peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers to QR code payments, remittances, bill payments, mobile top-ups and virtual accounts.

Business customers

For business customers, Comera Pay will offer cutting-edge payment solutions, such as POS, payment gateway, QR code acceptance, multi-currency wallets, cross-border remittances, corporate expense management and other merchant acquiring services.

Akhtar Saeed Hashmi, Chief Executive Officer Comera Pay, stated: “UAE residents and businesses are digitally savvy and lead fast-paced, modern lifestyles. This shift in preferences calls for user-friendly and seamless payment solutions to keep pace with evolving customer needs. Comera Pay simplifies transactions for individuals and businesses alike by offering unlimited digital payment options providing convenience anytime, anywhere.”

These solutions are built on cutting-edge technologies, offering instant payment notifications, real-time balance updates, and robust security protocols to protect customer data. It features easy setup, end-to-end encryption, and quick, reliable customer support to provide a secure seamless digital financial journey.

“With Comera Pay, we are paving the path towards a cashless economy,” added Hashmi. “The platform leverages advanced encryption technologies to power faster and more secure digital payments.”

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).