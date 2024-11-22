Mastercard and Fundbot, a UAE-based fintech firm specialising in supply chain financing, have announced a collaboration to accelerate business-to-business (B2B) payment flows across all industries. The two companies will launch a streamlined payments platform that seamlessly links buyers and suppliers.

Rolled out initially in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the innovative tech-driven solution will boost the user experience by including added-value capabilities, such as Fundbot’s dynamic discount product that incentivises quicker B2B payments, fast-tracking the conversion of receivables to cash for suppliers and reducing days sales outstanding (DSO).

The initial roll out of the solution will focus on early claim settlements in the healthcare sector, tackling these significant payment delays.

Empowering business

“At Mastercard, we seek to empower businesses of all sizes to enable them to benefit from the digital economy. We are driving a paradigm shift in the B2B payments landscape, putting an end to the operational and financial challenges caused by inefficient processes and multiple payment systems.

“We provide digital payment solutions that allow companies to pay and get paid quickly and securely, expand their reach and deliver a seamless experience for their customers. We are delighted to join forces with Fundbot to co-create this game-changing platform that will streamline B2B transactions and increase the use of virtual cards,” said Amnah Ajmal, EVP, Market Development, EEMEA, Mastercard.

Fundbot’s dynamic discount product is fully integrated with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, ensuring compatibility and accessibility, which makes it easier for businesses of all sises to adopt and use. It features an AI-powered tool that uses advanced algorithms to recommend the optimal discount rate for each transaction based on country, vertical and industry trends to help buyers achieve high acceptance rates.

In addition, it allows buyers to maximise savings by utilising early payment discounts before invoice due date. This investment in the supply chain strengthens the relationship between buyers and suppliers by significantly accelerating payments and helping address cash flow issues, which represent a key pain point for SMEs in the Mena region.

B2B payments

“Fundbot is on a mission to revolutionise B2B payments, which forms a key part of any economy. Through our dynamic discount product, we provide companies with access to funds when they need them most, enabling them to manage their finances more effectively and grow their businesses. We are excited to work together with Mastercard to fuel the growth of digitised payments in this segment,” said Karl Abouzeid, Founder & CEO, Fundbot.

The platform will also leverage Mastercard’s In Control for Commercial Payments (ICCP) solution to issue virtual cards for suppliers in partnership with selected banks in the region.

Buyers will be onboarded onto the platform and can initiate digital campaigns for their suppliers. Automated onboarding will allow for the cost-effective inclusion of small suppliers. Customer support will be provided in Arabic, English and French to engage businesses in regional markets.

