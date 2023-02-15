AL AIN - The Tax Support initiative, launched by the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) in January 2023 to establish direct and continuous communication with business sectors, continued with its second phase in Al Ain with the aim of raising awareness among taxpayers and promoting voluntary compliance with tax legislation.

The second workshop under the Tax Support initiative was held on 14th and 15th February, in collaboration with Tadbeer Centre at Hili Mall in Al Ain.

A team from the FTA answered enquiries from participating business owners, shared knowledge with them, and offered them support, to overcome any obstacles they may encounter while going through online registration procedures, submitting tax returns, paying due taxes, and recovering refundable amounts.

The first workshop under the initiative, which was held in Dubai in January, achieved remarkable success and great turnout from business sectors, noting that FTA experts are always available during the initiative’s activities to answer questions from representatives of business sectors about registration and other tax obligations, in addition to encouraging taxpayers who have not registered to expedite registration in order to avoid fines.

FTA’s team also introduces attendees to the procedure for submitting Tax Returns, paying taxes within the specified deadlines, and other processes available through the EmaraTax platform for digital tax services.

FTA added that it will continue to organise activities as part of the Tax Support initiative covering all seven emirates, in collaboration with relevant centres and authorities. FTA representatives hold successive rounds to meet with taxpayers, provide the necessary support and tax awareness, and enable them to take the required steps to raise tax compliance rates across the country.