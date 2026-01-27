Trade leaders in the United Arab Emirates rank among the most confident globally heading into 2026, according to DP World’s Global Trade Observatory (GTO) Annual Outlook Report 2026, supported by sustained investment in trade infrastructure, advanced logistics and early adoption of digital technologies.

GTO survey findings for the UAE show that nearly two-thirds of UAE-based executives expect trade growth in 2026 to match or exceed 2025 levels. This places the UAE ahead of many mature and emerging trade markets in the 19-country survey at a time when global trade growth is expected to slow amid geopolitical risk, supply chain disruption and rising operating costs.

Despite these pressures, UAE executives remain confident, reporting that their organisations are adapting rather than retrenching by diversifying suppliers, expanding route options and investing in logistics capacity - positioning resilience as a competitive advantage.

The UAE’s trade performance continues to be underpinned by strong ties with trade partners such as India, China and Japan, alongside growing engagement with new markets and consumer bases. Executives rank warehousing, logistics hubs and customs processes among the most critical enablers of growth as supply chains are reconfigured across Asia, Europe and Africa.

Digitalisation is also seen as central to sustaining trade momentum, with technology increasingly embedded across supply chain operations. At the same time, executives cite cybersecurity as a key barrier that must be addressed to unlock the full potential of digital trade.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World GCC, said, “UAE trade leaders are confident because the fundamentals are strong. The expected impact of escalating global tariffs remains limited, while CEPA agreements (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements) and continued customer growth in Jafza are reinforcing Dubai’s role as a reliable base for global trade. As traditional East-West trade flows come under pressure, our integrated infrastructure, connectivity and digital capabilities give businesses the confidence to manage disruption and grow into new markets.”

Key Insights

64% Expect trade growth to match or exceed 2025

49% Identify new markets and consumers as the primary growth driver

43% Cite customs infrastructure as top enabler of growth

17% Expect significant impact from tariffs

The DP World Global Trade Observatory (GTO) is a data- and insights-led platform designed to provide decision-makers with actionable intelligence on the forces reshaping global trade, grounded in research including a proprietary survey of 3,500 supply chain and logistics executives across eight industries and 19 countries. Research was conducted in November 2025 with Geneva-based insights agency Horizon Group.