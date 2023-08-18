The UAE and Ethiopia have seen a remarkable rise in their non-oil trade over the past ten years reaching 180 percent, with the total value of their non-oil trade exceeding AED34 billion between 2013 to 2022.

In 2022 alone, the two countries recorded AED5.113 billion in non-oil trade, more than double the figure in 2013.

Breakdown of UAE-Ethiopia trade in 2022

The UAE exported non-oil products worth AED773 million to Ethiopia, with re-exports reaching AED2.033 billion, and imports totalling AED2.307 billion.

Ethiopia’s top imports from the UAE included mineral oils with a total value of AED183 million, raw gold at AED58 million, pulses at AED48 million, pre-fabricated buildings at AED38 million, and iron and steel structures and parts at AED28 million.

The UAE also re-exported certain goods to Ethiopia, such as automobiles (AED334 million), jewellery and ornaments (AED225 million), medical vaccines (AED199 million), self-processing information and communication machinery (AED159 million), and communication devices and equipment (AED125 million).

The UAE’s top three imports from Ethiopia in the previous year were raw gold, meat and coffee. Raw gold imports amounted to more AED2 billion, while meat and coffee imports were valued at AED207 million and AED43 million, respectively.