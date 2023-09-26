Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, welcomed Li Zhong, Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Security of the People’s Republic of China, and his accompanying delegation at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai.

The meeting explored opportunities for the two countries to cooperate and exchange experiences in areas related to labour, human resources development, and skills enhancement.

It also discussed the vital role that joint efforts play in promoting growth and encouraging entrepreneurship at a time of significant developments and widespread digital transformation.

The two sides went on to present their respective plans for developing priority business sectors.

Moreover, the meeting included a review of the UAE’s labour market legislation ecosystem and the guarantees it provides for both parties in labour relations to uphold their respective rights, in addition to highlighting processes set up to facilitate business operations and provide social protections for workers around the country.

The two sides emphasised their commitment to enhancing cooperation in areas related to labour and human resources development, by organising future meetings to discuss developments.

The meeting was attended by Khalil Ibrahim Al Khoori, Under-Secretary for Human Resources Affairs at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE); Mohammed Saqer Alnuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary of Support Services affairs Sector; Shayma Al Awadhi, the Ministry’s Assistant Under-Secretary for Communication and International Relations; and Ayyoob Abdulla Al Marzooqi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Policy and Strategy Affairs at the MoHRE.

Meanwhile, from the Chinese side, Li Xuhang, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai, was present.