UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that steady progress is being made on its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community - Azizi Riviera - located in MBR City, Dubai with nearly 65% work already completed on the project's fourth phase.

Within Phase IV, Riviera 67, 65, 63, 61, 59, and Azizi Azure have now achieved 100% completion. Work is also progressing swiftly across the remaining buildings - Riviera 69 has reached 95% overall completion, with finishes nearly finalised, while Riviera 55 stands at 94% with its overall finishes at 90%.

Riviera 56 is 75% complete, with tiling, HVAC, and finishing works advancing rapidly.

Construction across Riviera 58, 60, 62, 64, 66, and 68 ranges between 55% and 69%, supported by the completion of all structural elements and the consistent advancement of interior and MEP activities. Riviera 49, 50, 52, 53, and 54 are now between 36% and 51% complete, with their structures already finalized. Supported by a workforce of over 3,700, construction remains firmly on track.

Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: "The continued progress across the fourth phase of Azizi Riviera reflects our focus on timely, high-quality construction. With several buildings already complete and others moving quickly toward handover, this sustained momentum reinforces Riviera’s position as one of Dubai’s fastest-growing, most sought-after, and lifestyle-elevating residential destinations."

"We now look forward to welcoming more residents to this vibrant community in the coming months, raising the standard of contemporary urban living," he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

