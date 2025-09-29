Azizi Developments, one of the UAE’s leading private developers, has announced its signing with Faisal Jassim Industries, the national supplier of Reflex Polska air separators.

Under the agreement, advanced air separators for chilled water systems will be deployed across all of Azizi’s projects in Dubai.

Founded in northern Poland, Reflex is a globally trusted brand in heating, cooling, and water supply solutions. Known for their precision engineering and reliability, Reflex air separators are designed to optimise chilled water systems by removing air and microbubbles, thereby improving efficiency, reducing energy consumption, and extending equipment lifespan. With its strong engineering capabilities and presence across the UAE, Faisal Jassim Industries ensures seamless delivery and integration of Reflex solutions into Azizi’s developments.

Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said: “We are pleased to partner with Faisal Jassim Industries to introduce Reflex Polska’s world-class air separators across all our projects in Dubai. This strategic procurement reflects our continued commitment to integrating best-in-class global technologies that enhance efficiency, sustainability, and long-term value. The integration of advanced systems such as these plays a key role in helping us maintain our high standards of engineering excellence and quality across our entire portfolio.”

Azizi Milan, a landmark master-planned community guided by the principles of sustainability, nature, and the cultured refinement of Italian fashion, brings the timeless Milanese charm to Dubai. At a total value exceeding AED75 billion, Azizi Milan is slated to cover 40,000,000 sq ft in GFA, making it one of the largest mixed-use communities in the entire UAE. The master plan will be home to a population of 144,000, with 800 hotel keys to be created.

