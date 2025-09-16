President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met in Karabakh today to review the evolving ties between the two nations and explore ways to deepen cooperation.

The talks were held during His Highness’ official visit to Azerbaijan, where he received a warm welcome from President Aliyev who expressed his confidence that the visit would help expand collaboration and bring mutual benefits to both countries and their peoples.

The two leaders discussed opportunities to further broaden bilateral ties, particularly in areas including the economy, investment, food security, renewable energy and culture, as well as other sectors that support both nations’ development and their shared vision for the future.

His Highness noted his pleasure to be visiting Azerbaijan and meeting President Aliyev to continue building on their bilateral ties and expanding cooperation and collaboration. He highlighted that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between the two countries in July marks a significant milestone in their economic relations and promises to have a profound impact on realising their shared development goals.

The UAE President also emphasised the importance of cultural cooperation as a cornerstone of the relationship between the two countries and a means of strengthening ties. He noted their shared commitment to preserving and sustaining their rich and diverse cultural heritage, rooted in a mutual belief that cultural exchange serves as a bridge for communication and collaboration between nations.

During the meeting, His Highness highlighted that relations between the UAE and Azerbaijan have grown steadily over the past decades, and emphasised both countries’ shared commitment to further strengthening cooperation in areas that support their common development goals.

The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, stressing the importance of joint efforts to strengthen the foundations of regional and global peace and security.

In this context, His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast support for all efforts that promote stability and development for the peoples and nations of the Caucasus region, and expressed his hope for continued positive progress in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

For his part, President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to building on the progress made in bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation with the UAE across a range of sectors. He said His Highness’ visit was a valuable opportunity to continue consultations and strengthen coordination on regional and international issues of shared interest.

At the conclusion of their talks, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed their shared commitment to leveraging the significant opportunities available to advance sustainable development in both countries and promote regional and global stability.

The meeting was attended by the delegation accompanying His Highness the President, which included H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of ministers and senior officials. From the Azerbaijani side, several ministers and senior officials were in attendance.