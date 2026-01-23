The UAE attracted over $45 billion in foreign direct investment last year, up nearly 50% year-on-year, even as global FDI declined by 11%, said a senior official.

"We accounted for more than half of all investment flows into the Middle East, ranked second globally for new greenfield projects, behind only the United States, and welcomed in nearly 10,000 new millionaires, more than any other country worldwide. In an age of fragmentation, our connectivity is a clear strategic advantage,” said Badr Jafar, the UAE’s Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy.

He was speaking during a discussion hosted by the UAE Pavilion during the 2026 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

Held under the title “The Great Rebalancing: Artificial Intelligence, Jobs, and the Future of Inclusive Growth,” the session brought together Badr Jafar and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a discussion on the risks and opportunities shaping the global economic outlook.

Badr Jafar highlighted the UAE’s long-term strategic choice to build an economy optimised for resilience, openness, and global connectivity.

“At a time when global systems are fragmenting, the UAE is doubling down on connection. We are known for open skies, open ports, and open minds – and the data shows the value of this approach,” he said.

The dialogue reflected the UAE’s continued commitment to shaping global economic conversations and contributing constructively to international efforts on inclusive growth, artificial intelligence, and the future of work. The session formed part of the UAE Pavilion’s broader programme at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, showcasing the role of responsible innovation, patient capital, and cross-sector collaboration in building a more resilient and inclusive global economy. – TradeArabia News Service

