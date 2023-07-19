The UAE and Türkiye, driven by their commitment to climate action, have embarked on a series of collaborations aimed at addressing climate change and fostering environmental sustainability.

These two nations have recently signed multiple agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance their cooperation in climate and environmental-related areas.

During Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit in February 2022, 13 cooperation agreements were inked, focusing on climate action and agriculture. These agreements demonstrate their joint dedication to working together in support of the global transition to climate neutrality.

These efforts align with the UAE's vision of promoting international cooperation, sharing best practices, and addressing challenges to ensure a sustainable future.

Leading Emirati companies are making significant investments in developmental projects that benefit the environment. International Holding Company, through its subsidiary International Energy Holding, has acquired a 50 percent stake in Turkish renewable energy company Kalyon Enerji for AED1.8 billion ($490 million).

This strategic move aims to expand the clean energy portfolio of International Holding Company and supports the renewable energy projects in Türkiye, including the photovoltaic power plant project in the Karapinar Region, the wind project in Niğde, and the solar project in Gaziantep.

The UAE is taking a leading role in addressing climate issues by hosting COP28 in Dubai this year. Türkiye is a key partner in supporting the UAE's sustainability vision, as both countries, alongside the global community, raise their climate ambitions.

Türkiye has set several targets for 2023 to drive global climate action, collaborating with the UAE and other countries. Measures will be taken across various sectors, including commerce, transport, farming, and manufacturing, to combat climate change and its consequences. Türkiye is also undertaking projects such as carbon-free airports, green railway stations powered by solar and wind energy, and the establishment of an electric car factory to promote green initiatives.

To further their commitment to environmental protection, Türkiye launched the "Zero Waste Project" in 2017, aiming to reduce waste, encourage recycling, and achieve a 60 percent recycling rate by 2030. Initiatives like the "Zero Waste Blue Project" focus on keeping seas and water resources free from waste.

The joint efforts of the UAE and Türkiye underscore their dedication to addressing climate change, promoting sustainability, and creating a greener future for their nations and the world.