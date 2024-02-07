Fahad Mohammed Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri presented his credentials as UAE Ambassador to Bahrain to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Al Ameri conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to His Majesty, along with their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Bahrain.

For his part, His Majesty King Hamad conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

His Majesty also wished the Ambassador success in his work to enhance bilateral relations in various fields between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, Al Ameri expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and highlighted his keenness to enhance cooperation across various sectors, which contributes to consolidating fraternity ties between both nations.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and discussed ways of developing them to achieve the interests and aspirations of both countries and their peoples.