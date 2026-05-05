ABU DHABI: The Ministry of Defence announced that on May 4, 2026, the UAE air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and four UAVs launched from Iran, resulting in three moderate injuries.

Since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks on the UAE, the air defences have engaged a total of 549 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2,260 UAV’s.

This brings the total number of injuries to 227, involving multiple nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian.

The total number of martyrs has reached three, including one civilian of Moroccan nationality contracted with the armed forces, while the total number of civilian fatalities stands at 10 from the following nationalities: Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability and safeguards its interests and national capabilities.